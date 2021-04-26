New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $42.54

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.54, but opened at $44.36. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 1,144 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

