Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million.

STIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,874 shares of company stock valued at $606,264. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 122.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Neuronetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

