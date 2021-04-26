Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $119.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.73 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $2,548,937. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

