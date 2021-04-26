NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,359 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.72% of NETGEAR worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,224. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

