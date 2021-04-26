Neil Newman Acquires 2,137 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman purchased 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,971.59 ($16,947.47).

Neil Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Neil Newman acquired 1,611 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £9,988.20 ($13,049.65).

LON LOK traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 605 ($7.90). 164,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,976. The company has a market capitalization of £178.77 million and a P/E ratio of 60.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 606.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 605.05. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 4.33 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

