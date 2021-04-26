Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.