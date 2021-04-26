National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,020 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,012.15 ($13.22).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 903.50 ($11.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 865.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 889.49.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

