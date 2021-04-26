Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $186.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.03.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $102.97 and a 1-year high of $163.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

