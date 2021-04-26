Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $161.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

Nasdaq stock opened at $162.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

