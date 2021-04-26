Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.63.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.97 and a 12 month high of $163.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

