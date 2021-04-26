Mysterium Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Mysterium has a total market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $5,049.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00064074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00062100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00741070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00094330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.42 or 0.07377104 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

