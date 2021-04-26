Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $26.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,298 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

