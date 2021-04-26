Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

