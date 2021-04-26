Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

MTL opened at C$13.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

