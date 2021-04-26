MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 588,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRC opened at $8.63 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

