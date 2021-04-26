Morgan Stanley Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $93.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.18.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $70.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $68.04 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.