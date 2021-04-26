Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 627,457 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

