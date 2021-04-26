Morgan Stanley Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $63.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

