Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NIC were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NIC by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

EGOV stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

