Morgan Stanley Raises Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $61.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of RCL opened at $85.81 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,691,000 after buying an additional 81,821 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

