Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Talend worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Talend by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLND. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $198,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

