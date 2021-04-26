Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period.

MYN stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

