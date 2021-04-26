Morgan Stanley Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $119.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,035,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

