Morgan Stanley Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $36.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.65 on Monday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.