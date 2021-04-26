Morgan Stanley Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,751 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 252.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

