Morgan Stanley Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.32.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $191.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

