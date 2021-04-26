Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BGR stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

