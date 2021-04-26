Morgan Stanley Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $175.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

PPG stock opened at $174.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

