Morgan Stanley Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $124.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $126.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 147.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after acquiring an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

