Morgan Stanley Has $7.77 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Viper Energy Partners worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 430.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

