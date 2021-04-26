Morgan Stanley Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. TIAA FSB increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,731 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 199,018 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NUSC opened at $44.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.