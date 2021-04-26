Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

