Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 116,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $5,302,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.