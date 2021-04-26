Morgan Stanley Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $27.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $175,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.