Morgan Stanley Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $59.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

BJRI stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

