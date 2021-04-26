Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,309,689 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 251.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Vermilion Energy worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VET. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

