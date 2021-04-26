Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $98.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

