Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

