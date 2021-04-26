MonaCoin Hits Market Cap of $160.72 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004580 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $160.72 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,387.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.78 or 0.04626177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00454075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $827.92 or 0.01550780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00738262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.05 or 0.00487098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00413621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004304 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

