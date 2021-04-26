Mohawk Industries (MHK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $191.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/20/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/23/2021 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/25/2021 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $203.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $206.20.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.