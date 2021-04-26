Moffett Nathanson Upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Neutral

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

