Mizuho Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $218.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.44.

NYSE:IQV opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.93. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

