Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Reaches Market Cap of $31.76 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $31.76 million and $170,715.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for $67.58 or 0.00126046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00268343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $540.48 or 0.01008015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00694439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,501.46 or 0.99782402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 469,935 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars.

