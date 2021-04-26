Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.48

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$21.98, with a volume of 12449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MI.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12. The stock has a market cap of C$794.42 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.68.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

