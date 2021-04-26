MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 15.1% Higher This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $14.04 or 0.00026353 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $150.62 million and approximately $293,894.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00508198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.36 or 0.02671259 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,726,258 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

