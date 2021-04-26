MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 22.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares traded up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $21.98. 431,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,126,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -210.18 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 205,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

