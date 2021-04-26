Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Metro has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

