Methanex (MEOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. Methanex has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

