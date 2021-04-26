Meter Governance Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $4.95 or 0.00009278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $11.49 million and $1.09 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

