Metal (MTL) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00006850 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $242.44 million and $48.76 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00083021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00746615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

